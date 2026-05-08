'Great man' Emanuel Emegha praised for attempting to calm tension with Strasbourg fans as boos rain down after Conference League semi-final loss

Strasbourg saw their European adventure end with a 1–0 defeat on the night, sealing a 2–0 aggregate loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League semi-finals. While reaching the last four represented a historic achievement for the French club, the mood inside Stade de la Meinau quickly turned sour after the final whistle.

Tensions had already been visible earlier in the match as local ultras, whose relationship with the club’s hierarchy has become strained, whistled the team at half-time. By full-time, frustration had shifted from the boardroom to the players on the pitch. As the squad approached the stand to acknowledge supporters, they were met not with applause but with boos, insults and offensive gestures.