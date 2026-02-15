'Too soon' - Ella Toone set to miss Man Utd's League Cup final date with Chelsea as latest injury update also rules England star out of Lionesses first camp of 2026

Skinner confirmed in January that Toone was suffering from "a bone stress response in her hip" that would rule her out for six to eight weeks. If the 26-year-old could be back for the optimistic end of that timeline, it would see her return to action during the first week of March, ahead of the League Cup final with Chelsea on March 15.
However, Skinner's latest update on United's No.7 suggests that will not be the case. Speaking in a press conference on Saturday, he was asked if Toone was a doubt for the League Cup final and responded: "Potentially, yes. It probably comes a bit too soon."