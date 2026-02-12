Goal.com
Ameé Ruszkai

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Maya Le Tissier stands tall as Red Devils dominate to put one foot in Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester United took one huge step towards a first-ever Women's Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, with goals from Elisabeth Terland, Melvine Malard and Julia Zigiotti Olme delivering a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in Spain. In their first foray in the competition proper, the Red Devils are all-but-in the last eight now, and set to meet Bayern Munich in the next round.

It took the visitors less than three minutes to open the scoring, with former United midfielder Vilde Boe Risa gifting possession to her previous employers high up the pitch, making it easy for Malard to tee up Terland to break the deadlock. The Norwegian thought she had a second just five minutes later, too, when Ellen Wangerheim cleverly knocked down a header for her to sweep home, but Terland had strayed just offside.

That seemed to serve as a wake-up call for Atletico, who got into the game much more after that, albeit without creating any massive chances. United's biggest scare was actually when a rain-soaked pitch created a misleading bounce of the ball which caught out Dominique Janssen and put Amaiur Sarriegi in behind, only for Anna Sandberg to mop up well. Most of the home side's efforts were speculative at best in the first half, and so when Malard made it 2-0 just before the break, with a gorgeous curling finish, it looked like the game was all-but-over.

That feeling endured in the second half, as Jayde Riviere tested Lola Gallardo with a powerful strike and Jess Park just missed the bottom corner from the edge of the box. That was until Atleti rallied in the final stages. Boe Risa forced Phallon Tullis-Joyce into an excellent save from a free-kick, Synne Jensen broke into the area and inexplicably chose to pass rather than shoot, allowing Maya Le Tissier to intervene brilliantly, and then Jensen pounced on a poor Tullis-Joyce clearance and sent a looping half-volley just over her crossbar.

But United hung on to their two-goal advantage and added a third against the run of play when Zigiotti finished off a lovely team move late on, meaning Atleti need a miracle to pip them to that quarter-final berth next week.

GOAL rates United's players from the Alcala de Henares Sports Centre...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10):

    Had a couple of iffy moments with her distribution but made amends with the save to push Boe Risa's free-kick onto the bar especially.

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    Showcased her fantastic attacking threat for the first hour, then dug in deep to defend when Atleti put United under more pressure in the latter stages.

    Maya Le Tissier (8/10):

    An absolute rock at the back all night, coming up with some huge blocks and winning plenty of duels. Passing was excellent, too.

    Dominique Janssen (7/10):

    A strong display with plenty of good defensive work to preserve that clean sheet.

    Anna Sandberg (6/10):

    Solid if unspectacular display before limping off just after half-time with what seemed to be a knee issue sustained towards the end of the first period that she couldn't shake off.

    Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (7/10):

    A little loose in possession at times but did plenty of good work off the ball and scored a great goal to round the win off.

    Hinata Miyazawa (6/10):

    Quieter than usual and not quite able to dictate play like she can, but still worked hard and intervened with some important moments out of possession.

    Jess Park (7/10):

    Played some incisive passes, went close to scoring and showcased her defensive capabilities by winning all of her ground duels.

    Attack

    Ellen Wangerheim (5/10):

    Was largely shut down by Medina on a quiet evening.

    Elisabeth Terland (8/10):

    Got her team off to a flying start and then contributed so much great work in possession, regularly dropping a little deeper to create space for others and often picking those team-mates out with a clever pass.

    Melvine Malard (8/10):

    Caused problems for Atleti all night. Scored a great goal and her decision-making in the final third was so good, allowing her to assist the other two.

    Subs & Manager

    Gabby George (6/10):

    A little sloppy on the ball at times but made up for it with some solid defensive work.

    Lisa Naalsund (6/10):

    Didn't see much of the ball in her half-hour off the bench but covered plenty of ground and helped United come through an important stage of the game.

    Simi Awujo (N/A):

    On for the final few minutes.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Had a lot of different options to pick from in attack, and although Wangerheim had a quiet night, he chose well by allowing Terland and Malard to showcase their great link-up play.

