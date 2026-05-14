Liverpool flop El Hadji Diouf handed suspended jail sentence after being sued by ex-wife

The retired Senegal international was sued by his former spouse last year after falling behind on payments totaling nearly £14,000. Following his divorce from Bishop in 2023, Diouf was legally required to provide monthly maintenance for their daughter, Keyla, who is now 17 years old. The court had previously ordered the former Premier League forward to pay £670 per month, in addition to covering medical expenses and school fees.

However, the court heard that Diouf had failed to make these payments for over a year. At a hearing on Tuesday, a judge handed down a one-year suspended sentence and ordered him to pay ten million West African francs, which equates to approximately £13,220, to his ex-wife. The legal proceedings had been delayed multiple times, with Diouf reportedly failing to appear at several scheduled hearings before the final sentencing was delivered in his absence.