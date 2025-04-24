Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty
'I have an eight-inch ulcer!' - Ryan Reynolds jokes stress of Wrexham promotion push is also causing 'receding hairlines' as Red Dragons aim to secure Championship spot

Ryan Reynolds has joked that the stress of another Wrexham promotion push has given him an “eight-inch ulcer” and caused “receding hairlines”.

  • Welsh outfit are flying high in League One
  • Closing in on historic step up the EFL ladder
  • Famous owners riding emotional rollercoaster
