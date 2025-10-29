Eden Hazard receives special message from Jose Mourinho as Chelsea icon is inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Hazard arrived from Lille in 2012 and instantly became the main man at Chelsea. Over seven seasons, he made 245 Premier League appearances, scoring 85 goals and grabbing 54 assists. His close-quarters dribbling and speed were the standout features of his game in the capital, and the winger also had an ability to change games on his own, making him a nightmare for defenders.
His first league title at Stamford Bridge came in 2014-15. He played every game, scored 14 goals, and assisted nine more. That season, he won the Premier League Player of the Season, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, and the Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards. In 2016-17, he lifted the league trophy again, scoring 16 goals, including that jaw-dropping solo run and finish against Arsenal. Beyond the Premier League, Hazard helped Chelsea claim an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League titles.