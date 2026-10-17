Shock return! Everton legend Duncan Ferguson set for extraordinary managerial comeback with Irish League side Glentoran

The same report notes that Glentoran never officially advertised the managerial vacancy following Devine's departure, having initially considered options like Jim Magilton and Ian Baraclough.

However, applications quickly arrived from all corners of the football world as word spread, with club owner Pour highlighting the extraordinary response that landed on his desk: "There has been so much interest in the job and we did not advertise this position at all. After Deccy (Devine) left and word got out from there we were inundated with applications and agents calling us and ex-players calling us," he explained.

"Very quickly we had lots of CVs sent to us and while some were okay many were from amazing highly qualified managers."