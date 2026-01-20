'Dream' Lionel Messi transfer talked up by newly appointed head coach at Newell's Old Boys

Messi formed part of Newell’s youth system prior to linking up with La Liga giants Barcelona while still in his teens. They agreed to cover his medical expenses at the time and put the South American playmaker on a path to superstardom.
Some 21 years were spent in Catalunya, shattering all kinds of records along the way, before heading to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. After two seasons in France, Messi decided to chase the American dream when joining David Beckham in South Florida.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has committed to a new contract with Inter Miami through 2028, taking him beyond his 40th birthday, but there has been no word on when he will look to retire.