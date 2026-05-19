'Drafting decision' - Verdict in Man City's 115-charge FFP case 'expected soon after season ends'

Stefan Borson, a former financial adviser to City, has provided insight into the private arbitration process and the expected timeline for a public announcement.

Speaking to Football Insider regarding the administrative status of the case, Borson said: "It’s famous last words, but it can’t take much longer. As I understand it, there are no special reasons why it’s not come out. Nobody’s ill, nobody’s negotiating behind the scenes. There’s no secret sort of plans from government to intervene or any of that stuff.

"It’s all actually very vanilla. The original panel just simply hasn’t finished writing it up or hadn’t as of a few weeks ago."