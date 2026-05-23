DR Congo refuse to follow USA warning over World Cup preparations after being told to isolate for three weeks before North America trip

The Congolese national team has no intention of altering its training programme despite a stern warning from United States authorities regarding strict health protocols. Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, confirmed that the delegation must maintain a "bubble" for 21 days before arrival or risk being barred from the tournament. The directive follows a deadly outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the central African country.
"We've been very clear to Congo that they should maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can then come to Houston on June 11," Giuliani told ESPN. "We've made it very clear to the Congo government as well that they need to maintain that bubble or they risk not being able to travel to the United States. We cannot be any clearer."