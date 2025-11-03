'I don't want to be humble' - Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney and 'doesn't agree' that Lionel Messi is the GOAT

For years, fans have been debating whether Ronaldo or Messi can claim the title of GOAT. Both are now in the twilight of their careers, with the former seeking a title with Al-Nassr in the Middle East, and the latter pursuing glory in Major League Soccer under the watchful eye of David Beckham at Inter Miami. Across the years, both have refrained from speaking negatively about each other as they claimed La Liga titles, Ballon d'Or awards and countless other pieces of silverware, but Ronaldo has now definitively given his answer to the big debate.
Sitting down on 'Piers Morgan Unsensored', Ronaldo was asked by the presenter whether Messi is the GOAT. His response was simply: "Messi better than me? I don't agree with that opinion. I don't want to be humble."
Humble is a word not often associated with Ronaldo, who has been known for his showmanship over the years. And as he continues to tally the goals at Al-Nassr, the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend believes he has proven why he deserves to be recognised as the best. Fans will have to wait for the full answer to the question, with part one of his interview with Morgan set to be releasee on Tuesday, November 4.