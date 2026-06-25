'Disgrace of Kansas City' loading? Austria-Algeria clash set to expose World Cup's unfair format - and that could play straight into Gianni Infantino's hands

The Germans had gone into the match sitting third in Group 2 primarily due to a shock 2-1 loss to Algeria in their tournament-opener. Consequently, nothing less than a win would suffice for Jupp Derwall's men, and they took a 10th-minute lead in Gijon through Horst Hrubesch.

However, Austria, having won their first two games, knew that so long as they didn't lose by three goals or more to the Germans, they would still pip Algeria to second place in Group 2 on goal difference. Why? Because Algeria had played their final game, against Chile, the previous day, meaning the precise permutations had been established before kick-off.

With no great incentive to secure a draw that would have eliminated neighbours West Germany, Austria didn't even attempt to attack in the closing stages. When fans in the ground realised what was happening, some began burning banknotes while chanting, "It's a fix!"

Meanwhile, Austrian commentator Robert Seeger asked viewers to switch off the TV, while his German counterpart Eberhard Stanjek simply stopped talking. Former Germany international Willi Schulz subsequently called all 22 players on the field "gangsters" and, the following day, Gijon newspaper El Comercio even printed its match report in its crime section.

However, while the Algerian Football Federation (AFF) called for an investigation, FIFA found that nobody had actually broken any rules, which is why they felt compelled to change them. Ever since the 1982 World Cup in Spain, the final two fixtures in each group have kicked-off on the same day and at the same time. It's, therefore, puzzling that FIFA has facilitated a possible repeat of what became known as 'The Disgrace of Gijon' at the 2026 tournament in North America...



