marcus Rashford GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Diogo Dalot insists there's 'no space for players not willing to suffer' under Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim after seeing Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho dropped for derby win

Manchester UnitedM. RashfordD. DalotA. GarnachoManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityPremier LeagueR. Amorim

Diogo Dalot says Manchester United players must be "willing to suffer" under Ruben Amorim after seeing Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho dropped.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Amorim demands 100 per cent from his players
  • Portuguese manager not afraid to make difficult calls
  • Kept out Rashford & Garnacho against Man City
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱