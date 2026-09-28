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'We suffered on the pitch!' – Dimitris Kourbelis reveals secret to sinking Jürgen Klopp's Germany
Kourbelis strikes late to seal historic Augsburg triumph
Greece midfielder Dimitris Kourbelis carved his name into national team history by scoring the winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Germany. Coming off the bench in the 56th minute, the 32-year-old midfielder struck a left-footed effort in the 74th minute that deflected past Alexander Nubel into the corner.
The goal secured Greece's first-ever win against Germany on foreign soil, keeping Ethniki top of Group A.
Kourbelis celebrated passionately alongside 6,000 travelling Greek fans inside the WWK Arena.
Goalscorer emphasizes suffering as key to overcoming elite nations
In an emotional interview with Alpha TV, Kourbelis admitted that defeating a nation of Germany's stature required maximum physical sacrifice and defensive endurance. He praised his team-mates for digging deep during intense periods of German pressure.
Kourbelis asserted that the squad proved their right to belong at international football's highest level.
"A very big result against a really big force in world football," Kourbelis told Alpha TV. "We fought hard and suffered on the pitch. That's the only way you can get results against teams of this level. We deserve to play big games and be in a big tournament. I believe in the potential of this team."
Midfielder points to squad potential ahead of tough double-header
Reflecting on Greece's perfect start of six points from two away fixtures, Kourbelis insisted the group possesses the talent to challenge any international opponent. He stressed that maintaining humility remains essential as tough fixtures approach against the Netherlands and Germany in the return leg.
The midfielder commended manager Ivan Jovanovic for instilling an unshakeable team mentality.
Kourbelis looks to build on his match-winning performance in upcoming international matches.
Greece turn attention to Netherlands test in Thessaloniki
Kourbelis and his team-mates prepare to depart Germany as they turn their focus to Thursday's Nations League encounter against the Netherlands in Thessaloniki. Jovanovic's side aim to extend their lead at the top of Group A.
Germany host Serbia in Munich on the same evening looking to bounce back.
Kourbelis targets another impactful performance in midfield.
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