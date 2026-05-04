Diego Simeone responds to 'superstition' claims as Atletico Madrid boss explains hotel change ahead of Arsenal clash

As Madrid prepare for a high-stakes encounter at the Emirates Stadium, much has been made of the team’s logistics. After a heavy 4-0 defeat in London back in October, the decision to switch accommodation to a different hotel for Tuesday's encounter sparked rumours that the Argentine was looking to change his luck through superstition. However, El Cholo was quick to shut down those claims during his pre-match press conference.
When questioned about the move and whether it was a tactical change to his routine, Simeone provided a characteristically blunt response. "We are better now than in October and now the hotel is cheaper," he said. The response drew laughs, highlighting a manager who remains unfazed by external narratives as he focuses on the task at hand.