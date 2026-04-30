'Atrocious' - Diego Simeone ripped apart for behaviour during Eberechi Eze penalty incident as Atletico Madrid boss' touchline antics branded 'crazy'

The Champions League semi-final first leg was overshadowed by the volatile behaviour of the Atletico bench. Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard led the criticism, highlighting how Simeone's persistent presence in the official's peripheral vision may have skewed the decision-making process during a crucial review involving Eberechi Eze.
Speaking after the match, Gerrard did not hold back in his assessment of the Atleti boss. "Simeone is crazy, slapping his players on the back of the head. Simeone, I think he played a big part [in the penalty reversal decision]. From a coaching point of view, his behaviour there, he was in the referees eyesight coming over," Gerrard told TNT Sports.