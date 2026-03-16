'I didn't kill him!' - Antonio Rudiger defends himself against 'exaggerated' response to kneeing Getafe star's face in Real Madrid loss

The centre-back has faced intense criticism for appearing to drive his knee into the opponent's face in the 1-0 loss to Getafe on March 2, avoiding punishment from the referee. Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's crucial Champions League clash with Manchester City, Rudiger maintained that while the optics were poor, his intentions were never malicious.
Rudiger told reporters: "Everyone saw the images and they were terrible but if you see the play itself, I'm not going to argue but I didn't kill him."