Denzel Dumfries ruled out for months after surgery blow as Inter prepare to delve into January transfer market

The landscape of Inter's season has shifted dramatically in the space of 24 hours. Following weeks of conservative management for a persistent ankle issue, the club confirmed on Tuesday that Dumfries has undergone surgery to stabilise the joint. The procedure, performed at the Fortius Clinic in London, was successful, but the recovery timeline has presented the Nerazzurri hierarchy with an immediate and costly headache.
Instead of a potential departure or a quiet winter window, the Italian champions are now scrambling to identify a replacement capable of filling the void left by their marauding right wing-back. With the Scudetto race entering a critical phase and Champions League commitments looming, the injury has forced the club’s hand, turning a period of planned stability into one of urgent recruitment.