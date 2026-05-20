'He defends all the time!' - Ousmane Dembele hailed as example to follow as PSG coach Luis Enrique makes basketball comparison

Luis Enrique consistently demands collective effort from his players, and Dembele has become the ultimate benchmark for the PSG
squad. Despite the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner making headlines for his incredible output - boasting 60 goals and 42 assists in 134 overall matches for the club - his manager highlights the work that keeps the team balanced. The coach was effusive in his praise for the 29-year-old during a press conference, noting that while the forward has contributed significantly with seven goals in 12 Champions League appearances this term, his off-the-ball efforts truly set him apart.