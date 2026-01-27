'I have to defend my club!' - Pep Guardiola sends message to Farai Hallam as referee misses next set of Premier League fixtures after Man City manager's furious complaints

Guardiola implied that Hallam was trying to make a name for himself by defying VAR's recommendation and called on referees' chief Howard Webb to explain to him why it was not a penalty when Omar Marmoush's flick struck the arm of Yerson Mosquera. The match was Hallam's first as a referee in the Premier League but he will not be officiating in the top flight next weekend, taking charge of Stoke City vs Southampton in the Championship instead.
It is understood, however, that his performance in the City game has had no bearing on his return to the Championship, and that it is common for inexperienced referees to move between leagues when they are starting out.
Guardiola apologised to Hallam but he doubled down on his previous statement that City keep on getting unfair treatment from referees. And he pointed out that Chelsea were awarded a penalty on Sunday against Crystal Palace for a similar scenario, when Jaydee Canvot blocked Joao Pedro's goal-bound shot with his arm.