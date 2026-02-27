'It's not the time' - Deco reveals cryptic update on Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has provided a firm update regarding the club’s rumoured interest in Atletico Madrid forward Alvarez. While the Argentine star is admired at Camp Nou, Deco made it clear that formal negotiations have not started. "We have not talked to any club or player," he stated, according to Marca. "It's not the time to do so, as much as we like them. We'll talk when the time is right. It's February. There are many players we like. We'll see. We have two strikers. It's not the time to make decisions."
No talks for Julian Alvarez
Dealing with De Jong's injury
Away from the transfer market, Deco addressed the recent injury setback for Frenkie de Jong, who faces a month on the sidelines after pulling out of a training session this week. The Dutchman’s absence is a significant blow for manager Hansi Flick. "Today was a surprise," Deco noted. "We trained hard and well. It's not the time to have an injury, and he's at a high level. We don't like it when players get injured, and he wanted to be here at this point in the season. We've overcome all kinds of injuries, and now we have to overcome one more."
Hope for the comeback and Champions League
On the pitch, Barcelona face a tough challenge following a heavy 4-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. However, Deco remains defiant about their chances of pulling off an incredible comeback in the return fixture next week.
"There are reasons to believe. It's difficult. We have to accept that 4-0 is tough. We didn't expect it. This team has already shown that it can overcome tough moments. We're only halfway through the game," he added before looking ahead to potential Champions League clashes with Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United.
"They are two different teams," he said. "PSG is a great team, with very high-level players, who play beautiful football... they have great quality. But each team has its own challenges and different strengths. We can't choose. But we can fight to get through the tie."
What's Next for Barcelona?
The road ahead for Hansi Flick’s side is a true gauntlet. Barcelona currently sits at the summit of La Liga with 61 points, holding a razor-thin one-point lead over Real Madrid. To protect this lead, the Blaugrana must navigate a series of vital league fixtures against Villarreal this weekend, followed by clashes with Athletic Club, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano throughout March.
The immediate priority, however, is the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico on March 3. The team faces a massive challenge to overturn a 4-0 deficit and secure a place in the final. Beyond domestic play, the European stage awaits; with Barca finding out which of Newcastle and PSG they will face in the next round when the draw is made on Friday.