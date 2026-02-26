Getty Images Sport
More injury woes for Barcelona! Frenkie de Jong faces weeks on sidelines after latest setback
De Jong facing month-long layoff with muscular tear
According to information obtained by Sport and Marca, there are fears that the 28-year-old has sustained a muscular tear. If the early prognosis holds true, the midfielder could be facing between three and four weeks in the treatment room. It is a devastating blow for a player who recently re-affirmed his commitment to the Catalan giants, and this setback comes at the worst possible time for Barcelona. As the season enters its most critical phase across domestic and European competitions, Flick is left with a tactical headache to solve in the middle of the park.
The matches De Jong is set to miss
Should the three-to-four-week recovery timeline be confirmed, De Jong will be absent for a gruelling run of fixtures. The midfielder is expected to miss up to seven matches, including the high-stakes second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Atlético Madrid. Furthermore, he will be unavailable for both legs of the Champions League round of 16, where Barca are set to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United. In La Liga, the Blaugrana will have to navigate tricky encounters against Villarreal, Athletic Club, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano without their primary deep-lying playmaker.
There is a slim hope for a miracle return in time for the second leg of the Champions League clash at Camp Nou scheduled for mid-March. However, there is a prevailing pessimism about such a rapid turnaround, and it is likely he will also be forced to withdraw from international duty with Netherlands during the upcoming break. The medical staff is proceeding with caution, as rushing the midfielder back could lead to a relapse that might end his domestic campaign entirely, a risk the club is unwilling to take given his history of ankle and muscle issues.
A major tactical setback for Hansi Flick
This injury represents a significant step backward for Flick. For the first time in months, with the exception of Andreas Christensen, the manager had a full deck of cards to play with. The void left by De Jong is particularly frustrating because it comes just as the team’s midfield balance was beginning to look perfect following the return of Pedri. De Jong had recently found a rich vein of form, netting his first goal of the campaign during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Levante, but that momentum has now been unceremoniously halted.
Before Pedri's return against Levante, De Jong had been asked to shoulder an immense defensive and creative burden. He often operated as a lone pivot, supported by Fermín Lopez and Dani Olmo, while also helping blood young talent like Marc Bernal. When Bernal played as the more positional midfielder, it allowed De Jong the license to drive forward into advanced areas - a role that suited his physical profile and ball-carrying ability. Now, Flick must re-evaluate his entire setup just as the team was developing a clear identity and a fluid style of play.
Managing the workload without the Dutchman
The return of Pedri was supposed to be the best possible news for the Barcelona captain, as the two have frequently demonstrated a telepathic understanding on the pitch. With De Jong now erased from the equation for the next month, the pressure shifts significantly onto the shoulders of the Spain hero. Flick faces a delicate balancing act, especially with Pedri only just returning from a month-long injury layoff and not expected to play every minute of every game.
Flick’s tactical flexibility will now be tested like never before. The absence of De Jong leaves the team without its best transition player and a primary source of ball progression. Options like Marc Casado, and the versatile Eric García may be drafted in to fill the gap, but none offer the unique blend of press-resistance and defensive coverage that the Dutchman provides. As the medical team continues their evaluations, the Barcelona faithful will be crossing their fingers that the alarm bells don't signal a season-altering crisis.
