Declan Rice dominating PSG's midfield maestros in Champions League final will silence Arsenal star's doubters once and for all

Saturday will mark the biggest game of Rice's club career to date, and he may never face a more daunting task in the middle of the park as he comes up against the most perfectly-balanced midfield on the planet.

Vitinha is the man who gets most of the plaudits as PSG's metronome, dictating the tempo from the centre circle and launching countless attacks with his movement and measured passing. He contributes in the final third, too, delivering a combined 17 goals and assists in 2025-26, and he can run rings around pretty much anyone on his day.

Then we have Joao Neves; arguably in the shadow of his revered countryman Vitinha, he is the one who gets through most of the dirty work, but he still boasts the vision and passing range to pose a real danger from deep, as evidenced by his wonderful assist against Liverpool in the quarter-finals and his unlikely header against Bayern Munich in the semis.

Fabian Ruiz, meanwhile, is the most unsung and underrated member of PSG's central trio, with his marauding runs, game intelligence and creativity making him such a dynamic presence. He scored a fantastic goal in last year's semi-final against Arsenal and played a key role against Bayern in this season's edition. A knee injury has disrupted his campaign, but the Spain international will be fit on Saturday and therefore poses a huge threat to the Gunners' chances of success yet again.

Warren Zaire-Emery is the man who is likely to begin on the bench for the French giants, but he doesn't exactly weaken the side when he enters the occasion as a hard-running, tidy operator.