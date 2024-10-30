'Had to deal with problems that were not his responsibility' - Lothar Matthaus reveals key to Hansi Flick's Barcelona success after failed Germany spell
Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has revealed the reasons behind Hansi Flick's failure with Die Mannschaft and why he's working wonders at Barcelona.
- Matthaus sings praises of Barcelona boss Flick
- Barca have scored 47 goals in 14 games
- Flick impressive after German NT failure