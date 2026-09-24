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Alvino Hanafi

Davide Frattesi reflects on Roberto Mancini's Italy return, Gattuso bond, and Zenica heartbreak

Italy
D. Frattesi
Italy vs Belgium
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A

Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi addressed the media at Coverciano after celebrating his 27th birthday ahead of Italy's Nations League opener against Belgium. The midfielder backed returning head coach Roberto Mancini while revealing why his shared World Cup heartbreak with Gennaro Gattuso remains an open wound.

  • Reborn Frattesi welcomes Roberto Mancini's Azzurri return

    Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi celebrated his 27th birthday in camp at Coverciano while reflecting on his international trajectory ahead of Friday's UEFA Nations League opener against Belgium in Rome. Having made his senior debut under Roberto Mancini in 2022, the midfielder warmly welcomed the manager's return to the national team bench.

    Frattesi defended Mancini against past public scrutiny, insisting the squad remains fully behind his tactical leadership.

    The Rome-born player enters the international window in blistering form after scoring three goals in his first three Lazio appearances.

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    Gattuso phone call convinced Frattesi to make Lazio move

    Opening up on his summer departure from Inter, Frattesi credited Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso for personally persuading him to return to his hometown club. After two frustrating seasons lacking regular starting minutes at San Siro, the midfielder revealed that Gattuso's direct pitch reignited his childhood passion for playing football.

    Frattesi praised Gattuso's man-management, drawing parallels between their shared intensity and competitive mentality.

    "Gattuso called me this summer, and I didn't hesitate to say yes because I respect him as both a coach and a man," Frattesi said. "I'm similar to him, and I enjoy challenges just as he does. I immediately found a connection with Rino."

  • Midfielder reveals Zenica World Cup heartbreak remains an open wound

    Despite their strong relationship at Lazio, Frattesi confessed that neither he nor Gattuso ever discuss Italy's painful World Cup qualification exit against Bosnia in Zenica. The midfielder admitted the lingering disappointment remains a bleeding wound for both of them, revealing he refused to watch a single match during the World Cup tournament.

    He stressed that even scoring dozens of goals for club and country will not instantly erase that personal anguish.

    "Gattuso and I haven't spoken about that night again because it's an open wound, still there and bleeding for both of us," Frattesi added. "It will take time to heal. I came to Lazio because I wanted to return, and because Rino wanted me."

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    Azzurri prepare for Van Bommel's Belgium at Stadio Olimpico

    Italy turn their attention to Friday's Nations League showdown against Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico, where Mark van Bommel takes charge of the visitors. Frattesi urged the squad to focus strictly on immediate results while integrating emerging young talents into Mancini's setup.

    Playing in his home stadium, the Lazio midfielder aims to anchor Italy's midfield and launch the new cycle with three points.

    The Azzurri target an emphatic performance in Rome.

UEFA Nations League A
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Italy
ITA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL