AFP
'If Barça continues like this, it's impossible': David Silva issues Real Madrid warning & names his Ballon d'Or pick
Silva backs Barcelona dominance
Former Manchester City maestro Silva believes that the current gap in La Liga might be too wide for Real Madrid to bridge if Barcelona maintain their scintillating form. With the Catalan giants currently holding a six-point advantage over their rivals ahead of their crucial El Clasico showdown on October 25 - a match of immense significance in the title race - Silva has been impressed by the tactical evolution under Hansi Flick and the club's recent recruitment strategy.
Speaking about the title race and whether Los Blancos can overturn the deficit, Silva was blunt in his assessment of the situation. 'If Barça continues like this, it's impossible. They are at a very high level and have been playing very well for several years with this coach (Flick) and they have reinforced themselves very well. If they continue at this level, they will have no rival,' he told the radio program 'El Partidazo'.
Despite his praise for the leaders, Silva was quick to point out that Los Blancos can never be completely discounted. He noted that Real Madrid is Real Madrid and added that 'you can never count them out because they have great players and if they stay close until the end of the league, they can fight. But I insist, if Barça stays at this level, I don't think so.'
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A surprise Ballon d'Or selection
The conversation also shifted toward individual accolades, specifically the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled to take place in London on October 26. While many experts have pointed toward the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, or Harry Kane, Silva went against the grain by selecting a compatriot who he feels has been unfairly overlooked by the global media.
Silva believes the trophy should go to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, citing his consistency and trophy haul over the past two seasons. The legendary midfielder explained his reasoning by stating that 'for me, the collective takes precedence because otherwise, you couldn't win. But okay, if I had to give it to someone, it would be to Fabian, because in the last two years he is the one who has won the most titles.'
Underrated influence in Paris and Spain
The 40-year-old, who recently made headlines by announcing a one-match return to professional football in Hong Kong, feels that Ruiz has become an essential pillar for both club and country, having triumphed last season with Paris Saint-Germain by winning Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, before lifting the World Cup with Spain in the summer and subsequently clinching the UEFA Super Cup with PSG.
Silva elaborated on his choice by saying: 'He has been important at PSG and then in the national team. Not much importance is given to him, I don't know why, because he is a great player. I like him a lot and quietly he has done an incredible job.'
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Rodri and the Spanish contingent
Silva concluded his thoughts on the matter by confirming that his list of favorites is heavily influenced by Spain's recent dominance on the international stage. 'Rodri already won it, otherwise, I would have named him as well,' Silva remarked, emphasizing that the current generation of Spanish talent deserves to be at the forefront of the global conversation when the prizes are handed out.
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