David de Gea issues message of support to Antonin Kinsky after Tottenham goalkeeper suffers humiliating Champions League outing vs Atletico Madrid

Igor Tudor's tactical gamble backfired spectacularly as Kinsky endured a chaotic opening period that will likely haunt his career for years to come. In just 15 minutes of play, Kinsky committed two glaring errors that allowed the Spanish giants to race into a commanding three-goal lead. With the game slipping away almost instantly, Tudor took the ruthless decision to haul the goalkeeper off before the quarter-hour mark, leaving a distraught Kinsky to flee toward the tunnel in tears as Vicario prepared to take his place.
Kinsky, who was making only his third appearance of the season, found himself at the centre of a social media storm as fans and pundits alike reacted to one of the most brutal substitutions in recent European history.