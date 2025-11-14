'Really fit' Danny Welbeck backed to mentor Benjamin Sesko as sensational talk of Man Utd return gathers pace

Under Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, Welbeck has rediscovered the sharpness and efficiency in front of goal that once made him one of Carrington's brightest academy graduates. He has already scored six Premier League goals in 11 appearances, which has sparked a transfer rumour linking him back to United. The Red Devils are struggling for goals, and Sesko's latest injury has added to the urgency of recruiting a striker in the January transfer market. He came off the bench in the 58th minute during the recent Tottenham clash in London and nearly delivered the decisive moment before Spurs’ Micky van de Ven produced a superb recovery tackle. His evening ended in frustration after he was forced off with a knee issue.
Speaking about the injury, Ruben Amorim said: "I have no idea. Because it's the knee, we never know. I'm concerned with the injury because it's in the knee. We need Ben to be a better team. We have to check everything, we have to check what has happened with him."