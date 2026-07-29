Danny Welbeck to undergo Chelsea medical as he finalises surprise transfer from Brighton

In a significant departure from Chelsea’s recent commitment to signing young prospects, the Blues are now finalising a deal for 35-year-old Welbeck. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has been given permission to undergo a medical in West London as he prepares to sign a two-year contract with the club, according to BBC.

The veteran forward is expected to join his new team-mates in Hong Kong next week for their pre-season tour. This recruitment drive marks a clear tweak in the strategy after the club finished a lowly 10th in the Premier League last term.







