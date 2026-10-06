Dani Olmo warns Spain of 'dangerous' Croatia response following 7-0 England humiliation

La Roja's trip to Split provides a special spark for the Barcelona star, who is acutely aware of the intimidating reputation of Hajduk Split's home ground. Expressing his excitement at playing under the intense pressure of the home fans at the Poljud Stadium, Olmo said: "It's a heated atmosphere. The fans press hard and get strongly behind their team and players.

"It's a beautiful football match that we'll be able to enjoy out on the pitch. That kind of atmosphere gives you extra motivation. Matches in this stadium bring back good memories for me. I have great respect for Hajduk."

Reflecting on his bold move to Zagreb as a youngster to break into the professional ranks, Olmo continued: "Everyone has their own story, path, and reasons. I made that decision because of Dinamo's interest and their desire to help me grow. I trusted in that, and it turned out to be one of the best moments of my career. I left at 16 and was alone with my mother in a new country with a new language. It was hard, but beautiful. I'm happy to be back."

He also expressed his gratitude towards the country that shaped his career: "They are unique feelings. It's a country that gave me everything - or almost everything - I have. It's a lovely opportunity to come back here, even if it's in Split rather than Zagreb. Family and friends will be coming... I'm really looking forward to it."