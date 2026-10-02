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Dani Olmo retirement plan revealed as Barcelona star targets shock return to former club to finish career and start coaching
Agent reveals future plans
Despite ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, the Barcelona midfielder remains fully committed to life in Catalonia. However, his long-term roadmap points firmly back to the Balkans.
Andy Bara, who represents the Spain international, has disclosed that his client views Dinamo Zagreb as his ultimate destination. Olmo enjoyed a formative spell in Croatia earlier in his career, forging a powerful bond that continues to dictate his off-pitch ambitions.
The representative confirmed that the 28-year-old not only intends to hang up his boots at the Stadion Maksimir, but also views the club as the ideal starting point for his eventual transition into management.
- AFP
'He wants to finish his career at Dinamo'
Speaking on the Inkubator podcast, Bara detailed the deep-rooted affection his client holds for his former employers. He noted that the playmaker's daily life in Spain still heavily features reminders of his time in Zagreb.
"He wants to finish his career at Dinamo and hopes that will be the case, even as a manager; he’d like to start his managerial career at Dinamo," Bara stated. "Dani still walks around the house wearing a Dinamo shirt with the number 7 and his name on it, even now in Barcelona."
The agent emphasised that Olmo's reputation is permanently intertwined with the Croatian outfit. "Other players approach him and they all know the story: when you mention Olmo, the first thing that springs to mind is Dinamo. He’s much more closely linked to Dinamo than those who ought to be, but aren’t," he added.
Secret donations to Vukovar
Beyond his on-pitch aspirations, Olmo has quietly maintained a profound charitable link to the region. Bara revealed that the midfielder has been financially supporting the Croatian city of Vukovar for years.
"Dani Olmo is very attached to Zagreb and Croatia. I’m now going to say something that people don’t know; I hope Dani doesn’t hold it against me because I know the Spanish media will publish it too," Bara started. "Ever since he left Dinamo, he has been donating 2 per cent of his gross annual salary to Vukovar.
"These are substantial sums because he earns a great deal of money, and this has been going on since he was at RB Leipzig and now at Barcelona. He doesn’t talk about it publicly, but I want to say it because he deserves it."
Reflecting on their journey together, Bara highlighted a relationship that transcends typical football business. "With Dani, it’s not just about work. There may have been jobs where I’ve done better (financially speaking), but that’s nothing compared to the emotions I experienced with him right from the start," he continued. "From convincing him to come to Zagreb: I told him it was a beautiful and safe city, and that there was a club there and a man - Zdravko Mamic at the time - who would support him."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus remains on Barcelona
While rumours of a switch to the Bundesliga persist due to his battle for guaranteed starting minutes, Olmo's immediate priority is cementing his place within the Barcelona starting XI. With no official contact from Bayern Munich, the midfielder must navigate the current campaign in Spain and prove his indispensable value to the Blaugrana hierarchy.
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