'Wonderful feelings' - Dani Olmo reflects on brave Barcelona departure ahead of emotional Croatian return

For most players, an international trip to Split represents just another fixture in a crowded calendar, but for Olmo, Tuesday's clash is a journey back to the place where his professional identity was forged. Having left Barcelona's youth setup in 2014 to join Dinamo Zagreb's academy, the playmaker progressed through the ranks before making his senior mark between 2015 and 2020, registering 34 goals in 124 appearances across all competitions.

'It's going to be a very special match for me. I spent six years of my life here and it is a country that has given me almost everything as a footballer and as a person. They are very wonderful feelings,' Olmo explained.