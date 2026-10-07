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'Everything has fallen apart' - Getafe president denies signing former Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal
President confirms negotiations have ended
The prospect of seeing Carvajal back in Spanish top-flight action has suffered a significant blow. Despite heavy speculation linking the legendary right-back with a move to Getafe, the club's president, Angel Torres, has delivered a definitive update on the situation, confirming that any potential deal is now off the table.
As ESPN reported, Torres was approached at the club's training facilities to clarify the status of the 34-year-old’s arrival. His response was blunt, ending hopes that a veteran presence would be added to Jose Bordalas’ squad. 'Everything has fallen apart, there's nothing left,' signalling a total breakdown in communications between the two parties.
- AFP
A legendary career in limbo
Carvajal finds himself in an unfamiliar position of inactivity after his historic tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu concluded in June. The defender left the Spanish capital as one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport, having secured a staggering 27 titles during his time with the Merengues, including multiple Champions League trophies.
His final competitive appearance for Real Madrid dates back to May 23, 2026. On that occasion, he featured in the starting line-up as the Spanish giants recorded a 4-2 victory over Athletic Club.
Recent injury struggles take their toll
Fitness concerns have unfortunately become a recurring theme in the latter stages of Carvajal's career. The defender has endured a difficult period physically, which likely played a role in the complexities of any new contract negotiations. In October 2024, he suffered a devastating rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that required a lengthy rehabilitation process.
Misfortune struck again in 2025 when a serious knee injury further hampered his ability to maintain a consistent run in the first team.
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Getafe move on to Barcelona test
Getafe currently sit 11th in the La Liga standings with eight points, having recorded two wins, two draws, and three defeats so far this season. Bordalas' side are now gearing up for a tough clash against table-leading Barcelona this coming Saturday at the Camp Nou, with the Catalan giants currently sitting at the summit with a flawless record of 21 points.
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