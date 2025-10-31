'No dangerous free-kicks!' - Vincent Kompany warns Bayern Munich against 'silly fouls' to stop Bayer Leverkusen from unleashing deadly weapon in Bundesliga clash

The match pits two of the league's form teams against each other, but it is Bayern who enter with an aura of invincibility. Kompany's side sits atop the table with a perfect record of 24 points from eight games, having scored 30 goals and conceded just four.
They are currently on a 14-game winning streak in all competitions, a European record they will be looking to extend. Bayern's last defeat in any competition came in the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Their last Bundesliga loss was in March against Bochum (2-3).
Despite Leverkusen's own strong run of five wins and a draw in their last six league games, they are already seven points adrift of the runaway leaders.
Boosting Bayern's chances of nullifying Grimaldo's dead-ball threat is the timely return of captain Manuel Neuer. The 39-year-old goalkeeper is set to return to the starting lineup after a two-match absence.
Neuer missed the 4-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Cologne due to suspension and was rested for the subsequent 3-0 league win against Borussia Monchengladbach.
In his absence, 22-year-old Jonas Urbig deputised and gained valuable match practice. However, Neuer's experience and renowned shot-stopping ability will be a welcome addition as Bayern prepare to face Grimaldo's pinpoint free-kicks.