'Daft!' - Roy Keane SLAMS Bruno Fernandes over Phil Foden red card in explosive Manchester derby clash

The latest installment of the Manchester derby was ignited early in the first half when Foden was shown a straight red card following a clash with Manchester United skipper Fernandes. While Foden was the one dismissed by referee Michael Oliver for violent conduct, Keane was left unimpressed by the histrionics of the Portuguese midfielder.

Keane delivered a scathing assessment of the situation, stating: "We have to be fair and ask did the player give the referee a chance and Foden is a bit daft but so is Bruno here. If Bruno got sent off just for that we’d be saying Bruno was a bit daft and a bit silly."

He added: "You can’t be rolling around. Bruno’s got to do better there. People saying there’s tension there, it’s a big game but you’ve got to after your teammates and the opposition players as well. Foden, I don’t think it’s a red card."