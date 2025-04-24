'Cut his wages in half?!' - Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover blasted as record that delivers 'big problem defensively' is highlighted ahead of Champions League semi-final clash with PSG
Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover has earned plenty of plaudits, but one concerning record has led to calls for his wages to be “cut in half”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gunners pose considerable threat from dead-ball
- Can be vulnerable when defending corners
- Issues to address ahead of European encounter