Can Curacao, Cape Verde or any of the World Cup debutants cause a shock in 2026?

It's been a barren run for the inexperienced in the three tournaments since. Bosnia and Herzegovina secured an historic win in 2014, over Iran, but couldn't get out of the groups, while Panama, Iceland and Qatar only managed one point between them as the three debutants across the 2018 and 2022 editions.
But there are plenty of success stories in the history of this competition that should give Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan hope that they can enjoy a surprise run this summer, particularly with the expanded format meaning 32 of the 48 competing nations will progress to the knockout stages. Four points from three games is almost certain to ensure passage through the groups, with three points potentially even enough.
So, which of the four debutants in the 2026 World Cup could spring a surprise - and endear themselves to the neutral in the process?