Curacao become smallest nation to ever reach World Cup as ex-England boss Steve McClaren immediately resigns from Jamaica post after draw in final qualifier

With a goalless draw against Jamaica in their final qualifying match, Curacao became the smallest nation ever to book a berth in the World Cup finals. The record was previously held by Iceland, who made it to the World Cup in Russia in 2018. However, in terms of size and population, the European nation is much bigger than the Central American country, who have a population of just over 150,000 and a land area of 171 square miles.
Curacao will be the fourth country to make their debut at the 2026 World Cup alongside Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan. It is an incredible achievement for a nation that only became a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles. Only 10 years ago, their FIFA ranking was 150th, but they now sit at 82nd.