Crystal Palace offer new contract to Jean-Philippe Mateta in bid to prevent free transfer
Palace move to secure talisman
Crystal Palace have reportedly offered Mateta a new contract which would keep the striker at Selhurst Park until 2030. Transfer reporter Nicolò Schira claims Palace have submitted the proposal as they seek to secure Mateta’s long-term future and ward off growing interest from abroad.
The 29-year-old French international's current contract expires in June 2027, meaning he will likely be sold this summer if he doesn't accept the offer from the club's management. A new agreement, however, would protect one of Palace's most important attacking players.
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Fending off European giants
No agreement has yet been reported between Mateta and the club. The latest update only states that Palace have made an offer, putting the ball firmly in the player's court. The hierarchy at Selhurst Park is keen to avoid a repeat of previous windows where the Frenchman's future was the subject of intense speculation, particularly after an outstanding season where Mateta made 50 appearances across all competitions and scored 16 goals, including the historic winner to secure the UEFA Conference League title against Rayo Vallecano.
Mateta’s future has attracted regular speculation following a disrupted January transfer window. A proposed £30 million move to AC Milan collapsed on deadline day after his medical examination revealed a knee issue, before he remained in south London for the rest of the season. Reports have since continued to link the France international with a possible departure, prompting this proactive move from the Palace board to offer him an extension until 2030.
Vital part of the Sage era
Mateta remains an important figure for new manager Pierre Sage. The tactician views the striker, who originally joined Crystal Palace on loan from Mainz in January 2021 before sealing a permanent transfer in 2022, as a cornerstone of his project, valuing his unique profile and clinical finishing in the final third.
Mateta has enjoyed a highly decorated tenure with Crystal Palace, helping guide the club to an FA Cup triumph during the 2024–25 season, followed by the FA Community Shield in 2025, and the UEFA Conference League title in 2025–26. Throughout his time at Selhurst Park, the French striker has racked up 202 appearances for the Eagles, netting 62 goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.
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World Cup heroics delay return
The striker’s return to pre-season has been delayed by his involvement with France at the World Cup. As recently reported, his progress to the latter stages left Sage waiting to work with his main centre-forward as the squad prepares for the upcoming Premier League campaign. During the tournament, Mateta featured for just a handful of minutes in matches against Norway, Sweden, and Morocco without finding the back of the net. He remained an unused substitute yesterday as France suffered a 2-0 defeat against Spain in the semi-finals; Les Bleus now await the loser of the England versus Argentina clash to contest the third-place play-off.
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