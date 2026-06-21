'Cristiano, we trust you no matter what!' - Ronaldo receives supportive message from ex-Portugal team-mate amid World Cup criticism
Alves hits back at Ronaldo's critics
Former Portugal defender Alves has taken to social media to defend Ronaldo after the veteran forward faced a wave of criticism following Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo.
The 41-year-old captain, making his sixth appearance at a World Cup, was the subject of debate after failing to convert several chances in the Group K opener in Houston.
Alves, who won Euro 2016 alongside Ronaldo, posted a defiant message on Instagram. "Respect, idols are timeless!" he began, before turning his attention to those questioning the Al-Nassr star. "A lot of people talking about football without having done anything in football. Criticism only from those who do more! Cristiano, we trust you no matter what," added the former Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg centre-back.
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Frustration boiling over at the World Cup
The support from Alves comes at a delicate time for Ronaldo, who appeared visibly agitated following the stalemate with DR Congo. The legendary striker cut a lonely and frustrated figure as he walked off the pitch while his team-mates remained to thank the supporters in the stands. This reaction sparked further discussion regarding his influence and role within Roberto Martinez's squad.
Despite the opening match disappointment, Alves remains convinced that the current crop of players should be doing everything possible to help the five-time Ballon d'Or winner secure the ultimate team prize. The defender has long maintained that Ronaldo's career deserves the crowning glory of a World Cup trophy, regardless of the hurdles currently standing in the way of the Seleccao.
A plea for the World Cup title
In a previous interview with A BOLA, Alves urged the national team to fight for their captain's legacy. "Make Portugal World Champions. Make Cristiano World Champion because it is a more than deserved prize. I would be very happy if he won this World Cup. It is a fair trophy for his career for everything he has done for Portugal and the World. It is a gift that you, and all of us here are going to cheer for and want very much. Good luck!" he stated.
Ronaldo's hunt for the trophy continues to dominate the narrative around the Portuguese camp. While the forward has found the net in every previous edition of the tournament he has entered, he is currently facing his longest-ever goal drought in major international tournaments, having gone 10 consecutive games without scoring for his country on the big stage.
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Portugal look to bounce back
Martinez and his squad must now turn their attention to their second group stage fixture against Uzbekistan. The manager previously warned that a draw in these opening games would be seen as a "catastrophe" and the pressure is mounting on both the technical staff and the players to deliver a more clinical performance in front of goal.
With Alves' words of encouragement ringing in his ears, Ronaldo will be aiming to silence the doubters and prove that his "timeless" status can still translate into match-winning contributions.
Portugal will conclude their Group K campaign against Colombia, with the fate of their veteran captain’s final World Cup dream hanging in the balance.