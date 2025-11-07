Cristiano Ronaldo is king! Two Tottenham stars snub Micky van de Ven to name CR7's iconic strike as best goal they've ever seen

Van de Van illuminated the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when facing Danish opposition as he charged almost the full length of the pitch before hitting the back of the net. The Netherlands international is famed for his pace and running power.
Those qualities were on full display as he muscled his way down the middle of the field, shrugging off opponents as he went, and crashed the ball home to put Spurs three goals to the good on the night - with Thomas Frank’s side eventually running out 4-0 winners despite having Brennan Johnson sent off.