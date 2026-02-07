Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to leave Al-Nassr if Mohamed Salah moves to Saudi Arabia as Portugal star continues PIF protest
Ronaldo in the spotlight in Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo is rarely out of the spotlight but it's his future that is being discussed currently following the close of the January transfer window. The 41-year-old has reportedly gone on strike after being left frustrated at seeing title rivals Al-Hilal - who are also owned by the PIF - strengthen this winter by bringing in Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad. Benzema went on to score a hat-trick on his Al-Hilal debut for the Saudi Pro League leaders, while Ronaldo has now missed games against Al-Ittihad and Al-Riyadh. The Al-Nassr star has also been sent a strong warning by the Saudi Pro League over his dispute.
"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules. Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league. Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club," the league said.
"Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters. The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended. The focus remains on football - on the pitch, where it belongs - and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans."
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo to leave and Salah to arrive?
Former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood believes this season will be Ronaldo's least in the Saudi Pro League and that he'll be replaced by Salah. He told Casinostuga: "You’ve got to feel sorry for Cristiano Ronaldo, haven’t you. Who wouldn’t feel aggrieved that they’re not signing players how he wants them signed when he’s on £500k a day? He’s got every right to throw a tantrum, right? I mean, what is he talking about? If I was on £500k a day I’d be asking them what do you want me to do, and when do you want me to do it? Will Mohamed Salah moving out there mean the end of Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia? Absolutely but then again he’s always had his battles. It’s been Lionel Messi all down the years and we’ve been blessed to witness the era of watching football that had Ronaldo and Messi around. They’re both football gods and now we’ve got the Egyptian god as well, Mo Salah, who is fantastic and I’m pleased he’s still in the Premier League, but he won’t be here next season. He’ll be off in the summer and it probably will be to Saudi Arabia to fill up the till like everyone else and there will be no bigger star than Salah when he goes over there. I just hope this whole story isn’t how it has been portrayed for Ronaldo because it doesn’t look good for him, does it."
Salah's future at Liverpool in doubt
Salaha's Liverpool future has been in doubt since he let rip at the club and manager Arne Slot for "throwing him under the bus" towards the end of last year after being benched by the Dutchman. The Egyptian then departed for AFCON with Egypt but has now returned and been integrated back into the squad. Yet it remains to be seen if Salah will continue past the end of the current campaign. He has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2027 but speculation has continued to swirl suggesting that he will be a top target for Saudi clubs this summer.
- AFP
What comes next?
Al-Nassr fans have shown their support for Ronaldo by holding up signs featuring his name and number during the win over Al-Ittihad but they must wait and see when the veteran forward will return to action with their team. In the meantime, Salah and Co. face a huge test on Sunday when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield in the Premier League.