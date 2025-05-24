'It's true' - Cristiano Ronaldo transfer talks with Club World Cup side confirmed as Portugal superstar inches closer to sensational Al-Nassr exit
Nordin Amrabat appeared to confirm rumours that his new side, Wydad Casablanca, are attempting a sensational deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Short-term deal would see CR7 at Club World Cup
- Amrabat joining Wydad from Hull City
- Ronaldo's deal with Al-Nassr expires at the end of June