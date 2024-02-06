Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly reacts to 39th birthday message from Man Utd - one year on from acrimonious exit sparked by Erik ten Hag fallout

Chris Burton
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester UnitedGetty
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedAl Nassr FCPremier LeagueSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has surprisingly reacted to a birthday message from Manchester United a year on from his acrimonious departure at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Returned to Old Trafford in 2021
  • Contract ripped up less than 18 months later
  • Evergreen star now shining in Saudi Arabia

Editors' Picks