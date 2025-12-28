'Confident I'll get there' - Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on 1,000 goal landmark after being handed Best Middle East Player award

And at the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo spoke of his motivation to achieve further triumphs. "It's a huge pleasure to be at a gala with so many sports personalities," Ronaldo said.

"This is one of my favourites because I meet incredible people, including my wife. It's demanding to keep playing, but I still have the passion and I'm motivated to continue. It doesn't matter if I play in the Middle East or Europe; I want to keep winning titles and reach the milestone everyone knows.

"I'm confident I'll get there if there are no injuries. Enjoy the night and Happy New Year."

Ronaldo is also expected to lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup next summer. The Selecao ultimately eased to football's showpiece next year, but were made to sweat to book their flight stateside.

A 2-0 loss to Republic of Ireland set up a nervy finish to qualification, a match in which Ronaldo was dismissed for an elbow on Dara O'Shea. The striker, who turns 41 in February, then sat out the final group game as a Ronaldo-less Portugal thrashed Armenia, leading to some questioning whether the experienced forward deserves a spot in the starting XI.

However, Martinez previously referred to "three pillars" as to why Ronaldo is continuously selected for the Selecao.

