'Confident I'll get there' - Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on 1,000 goal landmark after being handed Best Middle East Player award

Al-Nassr currently lead the way in the Saudi Pro League having maintained their 100% start to the season with their 10th successive win on Saturday. Ronaldo scored twice, while compatriot Joao Felix struck late on with the Portuguese duo now locked on 12 goals apiece in the race for the Golden Boot.
Ronaldo's two-goal salvo against Al-Akhdoud were his 955th and 956th goals of his career, with the 1000-goal landmark well within his sights. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has backed Ronaldo to reach the four-figure goal haul before he calls time on his career.
In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Martinez said: "He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment. When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking: reaching 1,000 games, playing a certain number of matches. His secret is being the best he can be today and enjoying each day. So, the number will be a consequence of the day he decides to retire. I don't think it's a goal."