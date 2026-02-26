Cristiano Ronaldo purchases stake in Spanish club Almeria as CR7 pursues club owner ambition

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo once lined up against Almeria during an iconic spell at Santiago Bernabeu that saw him plunder 450 goals through 438 appearances. The financial terms of his latest transaction have not been revealed, but he is said to have made a “long-term strategic investment”.
A statement on Almeria’s official website reads: “Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired 25% of the shares of UD Almería through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 SA, this being an important step in the continued expansion of both the club and the investment portfolio of the Portuguese businessman.
“This agreement is part of the international expansion of the entity being carried out by President Mohamed Al Khereiji through his business conglomerate SMC Group.”