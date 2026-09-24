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Alvino Hanafi

Dodge the bullet! Ronaldo laughs off critics and targets 1,000th goal in emotional Lisbon homecoming

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
Portugal vs Wales
Wales
UEFA Nations League A

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo spoke at the Portugal Football Summit ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The 39-year-old backed new head coach Jorge Jesus, shrugged off media criticism, and reiterated his desire to reach 1,000 career goals.

  • Ronaldo previews Wales clash as Portugal begin title defence

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media at the Portugal Football Summit ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Returning to the stadium where his career began, the 39-year-old expressed immense passion for representing his country.

    Ronaldo welcomed newly appointed head coach Jorge Jesus, endorsing him to lead Portugal into an ambitious new era.

    The forward praised former manager Roberto Martinez while insisting the squad is fully prepared for a demanding four-game schedule over 15 days.

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  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-POLAFP

    CR7 targets 1,000th goal for national team

    Setting his sights on further history, Ronaldo reiterated his determination to reach 1,000 career goals without turning the pursuit into an unhealthy obsession. The Al-Nassr forward admitted that scoring his 1,000th career goal while wearing the Portugal shirt would represent the ultimate career highlight.

    He stressed that he remains in the squad to make a genuine difference through performances rather than relying on his reputation.

    "I’ve already admitted that I want to get there and I will get there," Ronaldo stated. "Scoring the 1,000th goal for the national team would be the culmination of another beautiful story. I come to the national team because I make a difference and I'm an asset."

  • Captain fires back at critics and addresses retirement talk

    Addressing persistent media scrutiny and speculation regarding his international retirement, Ronaldo laughed off hostile coverage, asserting that he only focuses on the overwhelming affection he receives from supporters worldwide. He acknowledged that while his career could end soon, he continues to live strictly in the present.

    The captain made it clear that if the federation or manager no longer require his services, he would walk away without conflict.

    "Some channels like to attack me and try to kill me, but that's not a chance. Only with a shotgun, and even then I'd still dodge the bullet," Ronaldo joked. "The day they don’t count on me, I’ll grab my ball and leave."

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  • FBL-EUR2004-POR-NEDAFP

    Portugal launch Nations League campaign in Lisbon

    Portugal host Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday night to kick off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League League A campaign. The Selecao will subsequently take on Norway at the Estadio do Dragao on October 4.

    Ronaldo looks to lead the attack under Jorge Jesus' guidance and help his country start the tournament with three points.

    The veteran forward aims to add to his record-breaking international goal tally.

UEFA Nations League A
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Wales crest
Wales
WAL