'Only he can answer!' – Why furious Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed fans after rare Portugal benching

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a rare international milestone during Sunday's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway in Oslo. Head coach Jorge Jesus opted to leave the 41-year-old forward on the substitutes' bench for the entire 90 minutes.

The decision marked the first time in 18 years that Ronaldo watched an official competitive international match from start to finish without making an appearance.

The last occurrence came during Euro 2008, when Portugal suffered a 2-0 group-stage loss to Switzerland.