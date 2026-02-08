'Needs to know his place!' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he'd have 'never entered the White House' without Saudi backing & hit with 'show respect or leave' warning amid Al-Nassr strike action

No decision on his long-term plans has been made, with a record-setting deal at Al-Nassr due to run until 2027, but the evergreen 41-year-old has been urged to show greater respect to those who have helped to keep him relevant in the latter stages of a remarkable playing career.

Walid Al-Faraj, a prominent television host and one of the most respected voices in Saudi Arabian football, has said - per A Bola - of a disgruntled GOAT: “Cristiano Ronaldo needs to know his place. This country is called Saudi Arabia, not Ronaldo's Arabia. He confuses being an ambassador with being a manager.

“He's been a disappointment. He's an employee, he earns a millionaire's salary – more than he's ever earned in Europe – and he has to respect the league, or he has to leave.”

He went on to say of Ronaldo’s antics, which have attracted plenty of criticism: “Imagine a Manchester City player refusing to play in protest against the club owner's decisions. Or an Arsenal player refusing two games because he's unhappy with the renewal offer. It's impossible for a player to dare do that in the Premier League.”

