Cristiano Ronaldo sees MLS move ruled out as USMNT legend claims Portuguese GOAT is 'one injury away from retiring'

USMNT legend Kasey Keller has offered a sobering perspective on Ronaldo's future, suggesting the Al-Nassr forward is approaching the end of his playing days. Despite Ronaldo's relentless drive to maintain his fitness, Keller believes the 41-year-old is now navigating a delicate stage of his career where the margin for error is razor-thin.
Speaking to Jackpot City Casino, Keller said: “I think he is really one injury away from retiring honestly. Does he want to score 1000 goals, of course he does. But I don't know if he wants to go into an MLS system at 41 or 42, travel all around the country, just for what."